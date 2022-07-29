EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

NYSE EOG opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

