Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.38.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

