Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,938 shares of company stock worth $350,358,506 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.08. 8,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,932. The company has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average is $286.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

