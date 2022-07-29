Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Sold by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC reduced its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 768.27%. Research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

