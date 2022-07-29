eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.29 million, a PE ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.