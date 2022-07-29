eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.29 million, a PE ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eGain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 29.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in eGain by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.