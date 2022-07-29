Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $6.56 on Friday, reaching $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

