Edison Inv. Res Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

WPM stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after buying an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

