eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $59.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group cut eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.30.

eBay Stock Up 2.2 %

EBAY stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

