Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,402. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $223,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

