Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $620,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $707.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $638.73 and its 200-day moving average is $658.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.85.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

