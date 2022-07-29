Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

