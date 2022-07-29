Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. Dover has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Dover by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 330,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after buying an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

