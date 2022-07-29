DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 6.8% Higher

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.66. 4,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.
DLocal Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in DLocal by 1,543.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,130 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $14,561,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
