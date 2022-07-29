DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 6.8% Higher

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.66. 4,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

DLocal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in DLocal by 1,543.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,130 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $14,561,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

