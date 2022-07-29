Digital Reserve Currency Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $347,458.26 and $455.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007596 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00206431 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

