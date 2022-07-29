Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,299. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.72.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.