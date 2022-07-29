DGS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises 2.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,390,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of ACWF opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

