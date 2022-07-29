DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Shares of CDNS opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

