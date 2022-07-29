DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $162.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.