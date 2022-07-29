DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PROG by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE PRG opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $960.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

