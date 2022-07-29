DGS Capital Management LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SNP stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $121.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. StockNews.com upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

