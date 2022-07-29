DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.72 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of -208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.55) to £120 ($144.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to £110 ($132.53) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

