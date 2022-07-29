DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after buying an additional 179,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.