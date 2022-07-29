DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $139.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

