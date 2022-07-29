DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 10,172 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Costamare by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

