DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 738,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CI Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

