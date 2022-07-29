DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,053.33.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.