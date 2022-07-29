Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $25.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,341,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,217,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

