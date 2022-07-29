Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

ETR:DHER opened at €45.12 ($46.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.61.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

