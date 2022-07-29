Definity Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.72.

Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.77.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

