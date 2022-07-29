DDD Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

