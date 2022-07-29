DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Atlas accounts for about 2.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Atlas worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 178,582 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 431.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 26.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Atlas Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ATCO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.