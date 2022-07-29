DDD Partners LLC Increases Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe accounts for 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 4.69% of Northwest Pipe worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 2,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $80,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NWPX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

