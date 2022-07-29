DDD Partners LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,104,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $87.79 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.