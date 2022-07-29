DDD Partners LLC Buys 789,751 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) by 325.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Vicarious Surgical worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $12,962,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $3.99 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Insider Activity

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,908 shares of company stock valued at $317,944.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.