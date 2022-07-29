DDD Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

