Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

