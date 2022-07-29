Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

DAR opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 280.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

