Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.82.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.