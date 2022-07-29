DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 296,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

