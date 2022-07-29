DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

