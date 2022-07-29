DA Davidson Comments on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

KLIC stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after acquiring an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.