DA Davidson Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

HAFC opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 151,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

