Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

