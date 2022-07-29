CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.53

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.53 and traded as high as C$16.66. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.59, with a volume of 93,632 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRT.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.