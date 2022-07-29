CRYPTO20 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $44.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.17 or 1.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00129558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,405,003 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

