Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC raised Cronos Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

