Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

COIHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7,150.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Croda International has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $71.42.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.