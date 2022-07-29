Critical Review: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81% Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.61 $2.05 million N/A N/A Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $17.78, indicating a potential upside of 201.32%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Ozon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

