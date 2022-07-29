Critical Analysis: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 11.13% 29.56% 9.27% Absolute Software -12.55% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for GN Store Nord A/S and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 3 0 2.50 Absolute Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus price target of $299.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.59%. Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Absolute Software.

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Absolute Software pays out -56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Absolute Software is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Absolute Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.87 $279.38 million $6.49 15.80 Absolute Software $120.78 million 3.83 $3.73 million ($0.44) -20.57

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Absolute Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken. It also provides customer support, professional services, investigation services, support and education, and customer programs. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government agencies, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. It operates in North America, Europe, and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Absolute Software Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.