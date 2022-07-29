Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.35.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE CPG opened at C$9.88 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.34.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.31%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

